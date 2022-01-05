Berkeley launches consultation on 2,500 Twyford Gardens plan for borough

PLANS FOR 2,500 homes in Twyford have reached a consultation stage, with leaflets about the outline proposals being sent to village residents.

Berkeley Group has ambitions to build low carbon homes, alongside new business space, shops, parks, a health centre, nursery and primary school.

The development –which is not one of the sites put forward for the Local Plan Update by Wokingham Borough Council – would sit to the east of Twyford, and could also include a new train station, to be known as Twyford Gardens.

This would be directly connected to the Elizabeth Line and main line train services.

Other travel options would include a new local bus interchange and a relief road to ease traffic congestion in the centre of Twyford, the developer said.

The plan proposes that 35% of homes would be available through affordable housing schemes. These could be broken down into a mix of affordable rented, key worker and shared ownership properties.

“Every home would be individually designed to respect local character,” a spokesperson for the company said.

The site would also include green open spaces and a newly created woodland, with wetlands, ponds, swales, hedgerows and tree belts worked into the 2,500 home plan.

The company spokesperson said that the masterplan has been designed to “support nature recovery”, with existing habitats enhanced, persevered and joined together with new natural spaces.

“This highly connected and biodiverse landscape would support more wildlife and be open to the community, with green cycling and walking routes and a mix of parks, community gardens, allotments, sports pitches and playing fields,” the spokesperson explained.

Berkeley Group believes that the proposals could be an alternative to additional large-scale developments in the south of the borough, as proposed in the Local Plan Update, which is being consulted on by the borough council until Monday, January 24.

“During the last 10 years, 97% of new homes have been built in the south of the borough, creating pressure on infrastructure as well as a significant shortage of new homes in the north,” the Berkeley Group spokesperson added.

“This imbalance could become more severe in future, as the Local Plan Update proposes 4,500 homes in the south of the borough at Hall Farm, and no strategic development in the north.

“Twyford Gardens could help to address that imbalance through the delivery of a highly sustainable and well-connected neighbourhood, which offers the existing community a mix of valuable new amenities, transport links and economic opportunities.”

Residents are being encouraged to view and comment on the outline proposals online at: www.twyfordgardens.co.uk