Berks & Bucks FA County Cup competitions to return in revised format

Berks & Bucks FA County Cup competitions are set to return for the 2021/22 season with a revamped format.



There will be a reduced program of cups available, with some changes to the entry criteria.

Confirmed competitions and entry requirements for the 2021-22 season onward are:



The Berks & Bucks FA Senior Cup:

(Mandatory entry for clubs with first teams competing in Steps 1-6 of the National League System, with one team entry per club)



The Berks & Bucks FA Women’s Cup:

(Mandatory entry for clubs with first teams competing in Tier 1-6 of the Women’s Football Pyramid, with one team entry per club)



The Berks & Bucks FA Charles Twelftrees Trophy:

(Optional entry for all other Saturday clubs with first teams competing in Regional Feeder Leagues and below, with one Team entry per Club)



The Berks & Bucks FA Women’s Trophy:

(Optional entry for all other Women’s clubs with first teams competing in Tier 7 and below, with one team entry per club)



The Berks & Bucks FA Sunday Cup:

(Optional entry for clubs with first teams competing in the top divisions of each Sunday League, with one Team entry per Club)



The Berks & Bucks FA Sunday Trophy:

(Optional entry for clubs with first teams competing outside the top divisions of each Sunday League, with one team entry per club)



The Berks & Bucks FA Youth Cups (U12, U13, U14, U15, U16, U18):

(Optional entry for clubs with mixed teams in those age groups, with one team entry per club)



The Berks & Bucks FA Girls Cups: (U12, U13, U14, U15, U16, U18)

(Optional entry for clubs with Female-only teams in those age groups, with one team entry per club)



The Berks & Bucks FA Disability and Futsal Cups will have a separate entry process later in the season and we will provide more information on this in due course.



BBFA Deputy Chair, John Horsley, said: “We are delighted to be able to relaunch the Berks & Bucks FA County Cup Competitions for the 2021/22 season.



“Last year we made the decision not to run County Competitions

to help provide more time and support to our member clubs and leagues in completing as much of their league seasons as possible.



“During this time, we reviewed the format of the competitions to see how we could make them more sustainable and flexible for our Clubs while continuing to provide a high level of competition and enjoyment.



“The new format considers changes in The FA’s National League System structure and reflects the strength of our local game. We hope that the new format will provide a high level of competition for our players and supporters for many years to come.



“We are also pleased to announce that the U18 Youth Cup has been dedicated in memory of our late President, Bill Gosling, who sadly passed away in June last year.



“The cup has been renamed and will now be known as the Bill Gosling U18 Youth Cup going forward.”