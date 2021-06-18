Berks & Bucks FA invite football clubs to affiliate with subsidised costs

The Berks & Bucks FA are inviting football clubs across the county to affiliate ahead of the 2021/22 season with costs being subsidised.



As was the case for last season, clubs will be supported by the FA as a result of the coronavirus impact, and are offering subsided club and team affiliation costs for member clubs.



As well as providing financial support, they will also be offering a comprehensive programme of online webinars and support sessions for volunteers to provide additional support as teams prepare for the new campaign.



For more information, visit: www.berks-bucksfa.com/news/2021/jun/14/affiliation-2021-22