Wokingham.Today

Berks & Bucks FA invite football clubs to affiliate with subsidised costs

by Andy Preston0
The Berks & Bucks FA are inviting football clubs across the county to affiliate ahead of the 2021/22 season with costs being subsidised.

As was the case for last season, clubs will be supported by the FA as a result of the coronavirus impact, and are offering subsided club and team affiliation costs for member clubs.

As well as providing financial support, they will also be offering a comprehensive programme of online webinars and support sessions for volunteers to provide additional support as teams prepare for the new campaign.

For more information, visit: www.berks-bucksfa.com/news/2021/jun/14/affiliation-2021-22

Sports reporter for The Wokingham Paper. Sport Journalism graduate from the University of Brighton.

