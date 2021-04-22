Berks County FC launch Weetabix Wildcats girls football sessions

Berks County FC, with the help of partner club S4K Ladies, have launched a new pathway to help young girls discover a passion for football.



Named ‘Weetabix Wildcats’, Berks County have set up a non-competitive playing environment with the aim of ‘having loads of fun and meeting new amazing friends.’

The Berkshire County Wildcats held their first all girls session in Bracknell on Saturday morning. Ascot United Ladies goalkeeper, Lisa Phillips, was leading the session.

The first Wildcats session, which ran last Saturday, saw 20 girls turnout where they were led by team members of S4K Ladies who helped to coach the players.



The sessions, which will take place at Garth Hill,run every Saturday from 11.30am-12.30pm and is open to girls aged 5-11.

The Berkshire County Wildcats held their first all girls session in Bracknell on Saturday morning. Ascot United Ladies goalkeeper, Lisa Phillips, was leading the session.

For more information, contact girlsfootball@berkscountyfc.com.