BERKS COUNTY ON CLOUD NINE AS BOARS SEE OFF SANDHURST

Combined Counties Division One

An astonishing display from BERKS COUNTY saw them strike nine past London Samurai Rovers.

Mark Jordan put the Swords ahead after three minutes only for Rovers to level the game.

Jordan claimed his second to put Berks back in front and goals from Harry Lee and Leigh Allen had the home team 4-1 ahead at the break.

Substitute Will K added two, Ebby Opuku-Ware and a hat-trick from Luke Hayden rounded off the scoring in a 9-1 victory.

EVERSLEY & CALIFORNIA rose up to third in the table after they defeated Sandhurst Town.

After a goaless first-half, the Boars broke the deadlock in the 63rd minute through Lewis Wall.

Grinder Hunjan ensured that Eversley would secure all three points when he notched a second goal for the hosts in the 75th minute.

Eversley manager Matty Angell said: “A really good complete performance, defensively strong, lots of chances created and the main thing for me the desire to win really showed.”

WOODLEY UNITED moved up to 18th with a vital away win at Bagshot.

Ben Anderson’s goal had the Kestrels 1-0 ahead at half-time.

Anderson bagged a second in the 73rd minute, and despite Bagshot grabbing a goal back, Woodley held on to the three points.

Isthmian South Central

BINFIELD came away with a point against promotion-chasing Uxbridge in an entertaining draw.

The Moles made a brilliant start when Ollie Harris put them in front after 12 minutes.

The hosts found their feet and scored two quickfire goals to turn the game on its head.

They equalised in the 23rd minute and then got themselves in front just six minutes later.

Binfield hit back again in a goal-filled first-half through their captain Sean Moore.

Despite a red card for player/manager Jamie McClurg, Binfield held on to claim a point to put them in eighth.

Combined Counties Premier North

WOKINGHAM & EMMBROOK picked up a point on the road in a goalless draw at Spelthorne Sports.

The point keeps the Sumas in 16th position after 15 matches.

READING CITY were on the end of a comeback as they saw their two-goal lead diminish against CB Hounslow United.

The Cityzens took an early lead when Jemel Johnson found Joe Waight who applied the finishing touch.

City strived to find another goal and they were rewarded after the half-hour mark when Luis Le Paih netted.

Hounslow struck back quickly in the second-half with two quick goals and were level by the 53rd minute.

They then took all three points when they scored in the 72nd minute.

The defeat leaves Reading in 12th position in the table.

Thames Valley Premier League

READING CITY U23’s fell to a home defeat after BURGHFIELD hit six goals.

The 6-2 triumph for Burghfield puts them up to second, while City and in ninth.

READING YMCA took three points against WOODLEY UNITED ROYALS.

Goals from Ryan Adams, Aaron Perrin and Nick Reynolds helped YMCA to a 3-1 win.

Thames Valley Division One

HURST are still at the top of the table after their draw with Slough Heating Laurencians.

Shaun Bannon netted a brace to help them to a 2-2 stalemate.

Southern Region Women’s Premier Division

WOODLEY UNITED stay at the bottom of the table after a heavy defeat to Abingdon United.

The Kestrels faced an uphill battle against the team that went joint top of the table, and the visitors were three goals ahead at the break.

Abingdon scored six more in the second-half to confirm a comprehensive win.

Southern Region Women’s Division One South

EVERSLEY & CALIFORNIA remain at the foot of the table after a narrow away defeat to Abbey Rangers in a 2-1 loss.

Cup

TILEHURST PANTHERS stormed through to the next round with an away win at Chalbury Town Youth.

Tilehurst racked up eight goals with four from Leah Why, a hat-trick from Deanna Cane and a goal from Rhianna Langham.

WARGRAVE booked their place in the next round in a goal-filled contest at Procision Oxford.

Wargrave came away with their name in the draw with a 5-3 win.

CAVERSHAM UNITED cruised through after they saw off Wycombe Wanderers Reserves.

A treble from Rosie Page-Smith and goals from Freya Jenkins and Caitlin Levy helped them to a 5-2 success.

Bracknell & District Sunday League

Premier: Crowthorne Inn 3-2 Wokingham & Emmbrook TMW, William Twigg 1-6 Bracknell Rangers

Cup: Raglan 3-0 Woodley Saints Kites

One: AFC Dukes 3-2 Freeman Royals, Bigshot FC 3-2 Winnersh Rangers, FC Showcase 6-3 Bracknell Corinthians, Finchampstead Athletic Reserves 7-1 Panthers FC

Two: Ashridge Park 3-4 Bracknell Spartan Vets, Bracknell Cavaliers 1-0 Bracknell Athletic, Braybrooke 5-1 Harts of Bracknell, Sandhurst F 1-3 Silver Birch, Woodley Saints Tigers 1-2 FC Harmanswater

Three: Bracknell Bisons 4-1 Newbold, Crowthorne 2-0 Finchampstead Atheltic A, SF7 FC 11-1 William Twigg Reserves, Silver Birch A 2-5 Bracknell Royals

Four: 3M 4-1 Wokingham Wanderers, Bracknell Athletic Reserves 3-1 Bracknell Titans, Bracknell Spartan 0-3 BAS FC, Finchampstead Athletic B 4-2 Hope & Anchor, Harts of Bracknell Stags 1-2 AFC Dukes Reserves

Reading & District Sunday League

Senior: Englefield 1-4 Maiden Place, Mortimer 4-0 Arborfield, Twyford Comets 2-7 FC Sporty, Woodley Wanderers 3-2 Tilehurst Ym

One: Berkshire Dons 6-1 Wayback Wanderers, Rose & Thistle 3-0 Reading Kites, Woodley Saints Hobnob 3-0 Caversham United

Cup: 116 Exiles 4-3 Give Back, Caversham AFC 1-3 Loxwood Park, Emmer Green 4-0 Burghfield Reserves, Westwood Wanderers 3-2 GC United

Two: AFC Pangbourne 2-5 Farley Hill, Barton Rovers 10-0 Romania United, Southbank 0-4 Calcot Royals

Three: 116 Exiles Reserves 0-7 Burghfield B, New England 5-2 Thames Valley Railway

Four: FC Whitley Wood 3-1 Barton Rovers Reserves, NFFT 1-2 MAC, RG6 4-1 Calcot