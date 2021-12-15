Football round-up: Berks County’s FA Vase journey comes to an end

FA Vase

BERKS COUNTY’S magnificent debut run in the FA Vase came to an end against Egham Town.

The Swords made a dream start when Luke Hayden found the net in the ninth minute.

Egham came close to squaring the game but were first denied by Liam Harris before they struck the post.

They found a leveller in the 23rd minute to put the game on level terms at the break.

Harris made another vital stop to keep the score level just after the restart.

Egham pulled ahead in the 71st and held out to secure their place in the next round.

Isthmian South Central

BINFIELD dropped down to eighth in the table after a home defeat to Northwood.

There was just one goal in the game that separated the sides, which came the way of the visitors in the 53rd minute to secure a 1-0 win.

Despite the Moles’ best efforts to rescue an equaliser with relentless attacking pressure in the final embers of the game, they couldn’t find the net.

Combined Counties Premier North

READING CITY’S two-goal lead was undone as they suffered a loss to CB Hounslow United.

The Cityzens took the lead in the ninth minute through Joe Waight, and added a second in the 31st minute when Luis Le Paih found the net.

Hounslow hit back with an impressive second-half display and were level with two qucikfire goals in the opening eight minutes after the restart.

The visitors then found a winner in the 72nd minute, which means Reading drop to 13th.

Combined Counties Division One

EVERSLEY & CALIFORNIA maintained their splendid form by putting another three points on their tally.

Up against London Samurai Warriors, Ross McKernan ensured the Boars went into the break with a 1-0 lead when he scored with the final play of the first-half.

Grinder Hunjan doubled Eversley’s lead, and despite the hosts pulling a goal back, the Boars found a third from Farrugai to seal the game.

Thames Valley Premier League

BURGHFIELD still lead the pack after their victory over Westwood Wanderers.

Burghfield scored three times in the final 10 minutes with goals from Adam Telford, Teoman Atik and Oliver Brown.

FNCHAMPSTEAD are just a point off the top after they secured victory against READING CITY U23’s.

Finch raced into a three-goal advantage with goals from Lewis Francis, Nick Payne and Aqeel Butt.

Reading fought back valiantly and reduced the lead to 3-2, but Finch held on to the points.

WOODLEY UNITED ROYALS went down by eight goals in a heavy defeat to Maidenhead Town.

Southern Region Women’s Premier Division

WOODLEY UNITED stay bottom of the table after they lost 2-0 to Ascot United.

Thames Valley Women’s Division One

TILEHURST PANTHERS are in second after they got the better of CAVERSHAM UNITED.

Tilehurst broke the deadlock but Tiff Newland converted a rebound to level for Caversham.

Leah Why ensured Tilehurst took maximum points when she netted the winner.

Thames Valley Women’s Division 3S

EVERSLEY & CALIFORNIA RESERVES were dealt a 3-2 defeat by Taplow United.

Molly Tzanetis and Ellie Messitt scored for the Boars.

CAVERSHAM AFC struck seven past Yateley United to earn a big win.

Reading & District Sunday League

Senior: Englefield Eagles 0-13 FC BAPCO, Twyford Comets 0-2 Mortimer

Other: Paggies Bar 1-0 Woodley Wanderers, Bracknell Athletic 1-3 Give Back, Loxwood Park 5-1 Woodley United

One: Reading Kites 0-10 Woodley Saints Hobnob, Rose & Thistle 0-5 116 Exiles

Two: Burghfield A 6-3 Calcot Royals, Farley Hill 1-3 Goring United

Three: Burghfield B 4-6 Berkshire Royals, Hurst 2-0 Racing Club de Woko, RE United 10-0 116 Exiles Reserves, Royal Albion 2-2 New England, Thames Valley Railway 3-3 FC Woodley

Four: Calcot 0-7 Reading United, Core 5-0 Barton Rovers Reserves, FC Whitley Wood 4-1 NFFT, Give Back Reserves 7-5 Brothers United

Bracknell & District Sunday League

Premier: Raglan 1-2 Crowthorne Inn, William Twigg 3-0 Wokingham & Emmbrook TMW

One: Bigshot FC 4-2 AFC Dukes, Freeman Royals 7-0 Panthers FC, LA Micro 1-0 FC Showcase, Winnersh Rangers 1-4 Finchampstead Athletic Reserves

Two: Ashridge Park Royals 2-4 Bracknell Cavaliers, Silver Birch 2-3 Woodley Saints Tigers

Three: Bracknell Bisons 9-1 William Twigg Reserves, Bracknell Saint-Germain 1-7 Silver Birch, Finchampstead A 1-1 SF7 FC, Newbold 6-9 Crowthorne FC A

Four: BAS FC 1-1 Harts of Bracknell Stags, Bracknell Titans 0-8 Wokingham Wanderers, Hope & Anchor 4-3 AFC Dukes Reserves