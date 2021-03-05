Berkshire boarding school wins national sport award

Staff and students at Berkshire boarding school, LVS Ascot, are celebrating after winning the prestigious Independent Schools Association (ISA) award for Outstanding Sport in a Large School.



The virtual awards ceremony was held on Friday (26 February 2021) to celebrate excellence and innovation across the independent education sector and recognise the hard work of Headteachers and their staff.



The judges praised LVS Ascot for demonstrating the importance of sport throughout the whole school, via festivals, initiatives and professional pathways which encourage participation and inclusivity.



LVS Ascot has achieved sporting success at district, county and national level, including swimming, hockey, cross-country running, kayaking and golf, and past students have gone on to represent England in the U18 Hockey and U16 Football teams.



Commenting on the win, LVS Ascot’s Principal, Christine Cunniffe, said: “We are delighted to have won this award. LVS Ascot’s ethos is to inspire young people to exceed their expectations.



“We believe that sport is for all and physical activity is an important element of a holistic education. It benefits physical and mental wellbeing, helping young people to develop resilience, determination, and mindfulness, as well as the more obvious team player and leadership skills.



“It is an honour to have our sporting faculty recognised in this way. “Lockdown has been tough for many and has had an impact on our usual sporting events and activities, however our students have kept moving, taking part in various online sporting challenges and attending talks from professional athletes and notable alumni, such as footballing hero, Connor Hall, who recently gave an interview for the school’s LVS Perspectives series.”



Rudolf Eliott Lockhart, CEO, Independent Schools Association, added; “This past year has been unprecedented for all, but one thing that has remained is the dedication and hard work from ISA Members and their schools to push on and continue to offer an excellent education to all the children in their care.



“LVS Ascot has a positive ethos in celebrating success at all levels of sport within the school and they proudly share their school facilities with the local community. The school also works tirelessly to host football events for over 400 girls every year, which has a growing impact on engaging girls in sport.”



The Awards can be viewed in full online https://www.isaschools.org.uk/isa-awards while the LVS Perspectives talks, which feature an interview with Chorley FC forward Connor Hall, can be viewed https://www.facebook.com/LVSAscot/videos/416921416055439