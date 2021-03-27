Berkshire Brigands rugby prepare for return

Mixed ability rugby club Berkshire Brigands are raring to go as they prepare for a return to training on April 1.



Berkshire Brigands are a community team who welcome players with learning disabilities, autism and other barriers, and those without, from age 17 years and above.

Players are not classified by any physical, intellectual or mental abilities and the game is played using all the usual laws of rugby.



The team are welcoming new players to join when they return to training in April.



Their training sessions, which begin on Thursday April 1, run from 6.30pm to 8pm at Reading Rugby Club in Sonning, while Saturday sessions are also run between 11am to 12.30pm.

The club has also put together a video in celebration of a return to action which can be viewed at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7tlQnQRhU_c



For more information, visit: www.berkshirebrigands.co.uk