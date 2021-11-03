Wokingham.Today

Berkshire business offers free parking deal to support Reading charity

by Charlotte King0
Picture: Possessed Photography from Unsplash

A BERKSHIRE business has pledged its support to a charity close to its heart.

Premium Car Parks is supporting Reading’s No5 Young People, as the charity prepares to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

No5 works with thousands of people across Berkshire and offers counselling, emotional support and training.

Now, Premium Car Parks is hosting a giveaway to raise vital funds for the charity – and is offering three months of free parking at one of its locations.

In 2019, the company’s chairman, Chris Pengilly, embarked on a 3,000 mile journey in a 30-year-old Toyota to support No5.

To mark its 50th anniversary, the charity is hosting a fundraising gala at the Hilton in Reading, on Saturday, November 20.

The winner of Premium Car Parks’ raffle will be announced on the night.

To find out more, visit: www.no5.org.uk/2021/09/22/no5s-50th-anniversary-fundraising-gala

close
Wokingham Today Retina logo

Keep up to date by signing up for our daily newsletter

We don’t spam we only send our newsletter to people who have requested it.

Related posts

New season plans from Progress Theatre

Laura Scardarella

Reading Gaol bid makes New York Times headlines

Jess Warren

ENGAGE! Reading Rep’s plan for theatrical-based workshops

Laura Scardarella
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.