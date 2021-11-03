Berkshire business offers free parking deal to support Reading charity

A BERKSHIRE business has pledged its support to a charity close to its heart.

Premium Car Parks is supporting Reading’s No5 Young People, as the charity prepares to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

No5 works with thousands of people across Berkshire and offers counselling, emotional support and training.

Now, Premium Car Parks is hosting a giveaway to raise vital funds for the charity – and is offering three months of free parking at one of its locations.

In 2019, the company’s chairman, Chris Pengilly, embarked on a 3,000 mile journey in a 30-year-old Toyota to support No5.

To mark its 50th anniversary, the charity is hosting a fundraising gala at the Hilton in Reading, on Saturday, November 20.

The winner of Premium Car Parks’ raffle will be announced on the night.

To find out more, visit: www.no5.org.uk/2021/09/22/no5s-50th-anniversary-fundraising-gala