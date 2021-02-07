Berkshire businesses to benefit from this housebuilder’s vision

A LOCAL housebuilder is hoping to create more than 2,000 jobs this year.

David Wilson Homes Southern is planning to build more than 1,000 new homes in Berkshire and Oxfordshire over the coming 12 months – and said this will underpin 2,038 jobs for local residents.

The company, which employs local subcontractors and tradespeople, hopes small businesses will directly benefit from the employment.

Paul Crispin, managing director at David Wilson Homes Southern, said: “This is good news for the local economy with the local construction jobs underpinned by building the new homes.

“We aim to support local subcontractors and tradespeople where possible to ensure the areas in which we build benefit directly from our developments.”