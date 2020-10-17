Berkshire businesswoman’s podcast debut

A BUSINESSWOMAN has been selected to appear on a podcast aimed at champions of British leadership.

Carol Adkins, from Berkshire Physiotherapy, was invited on to the show, which also featured an interview with former Government minister Lord Blunkett.

The company, based on Reading Road, is a private physiotherapy practise specialising in back and neck pain, neurology and post-Covid-19 rehabilitation.

The podcast’s host, Scott Challinor, asked guests about leadership and how it has played a role in their own careers.

“Hosting a show like this, where you speak to genuine leaders who have been there and done it, either on a national stage or within a crucial industry sector, is an absolute honour,” he said.

And Lord Blunkett, who chairs the podcast’s organisers, The Leaders Council of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, said: “I think the most informative element of each episode is the first part, where Scott is able to sit down with someone who really gets how their industry works and knows how to make their organisation tick.

“Someone who’s there day in day out working hard and inspiring others. That’s what leadership is all about.”

To hear the podcast, log on to: bit.ly/CarolAdkinsPodcast