Berkshire care agency launches major rebrand

ONE BERKSHIRE care agency has recently announced a major rebrand.

Helpd, a specialist live-in care agency which runs services across the UK, has changed its name to The Live In Care Company.

“The rebrand is a significant milestone that marks our growth as a company since launching in January 2017,” said Luca Rado, co-founder of The Live In Care Company.

“We are driven to continue sourcing only the best carers, and with the branding and company name now fully mirroring the service we provide, we are confident this will only increase our visibility to both prospective clients and carers seeking our expertise.”

And the company has announced a new logo, tagline and website redesign, too.

“We are restating our fundamental belief that our clients deserve the highest quality of care at home, total respect and a brilliant level of service,” Mr Rado added.

“Post-pandemic, we are confident that this business restructure will lead to further growth and recognition for future clients, carers and partners to come.”