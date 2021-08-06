Berkshire CCC earn first win of season with emphatic victory over Dorset

Berkshire recorded their first win of the season in National Counties Championship Western Division One by defeating Dorset by an emphatic 253 runs at Finchampstead this week, writes Dave Wright.



They bowled out their visitors twice with all but three of the 20 wickets falling to spinners, with Euan Woods, Chris Peploe and Luke Beaven producing outstanding performances.



Henley offspinner Woods enjoyed a particularly good match, taking 4-16 in the first innings 4-44 in the second for remarkable match figures of 48.1-28-60-8.



On Sunday, the defending champions posted a very respectable 301 all-out despite losing their first three wickets for 22 runs inside the opening 11 overs.



However, Archie Carter and Dan Lincoln put on 98 for the next wicket before the latter fell for 59, while Carter’s patient 291-minute stay at the crease came to an end when he was stumped for 64 and his Wokingham team-mate Andy Rishton contributed a sparkling 75.



Stewart Davison continued the good work with 35 and the tailenders managed to push the total past the 300 mark.



Dorset were left with 16 overs before close of play and soon lost openers Josh Digby and Oli Soames with debutant Lewis Sharp and Rishton the wicket takers.



The visitors were 31-2 at the close and on Monday appeared to be going along nicely when Luke Webb and Alex Eckland added 54 for their third wicket. But they then lost eight wickets for 17 as Peploe and Woods tied them in knots and they were dismissed for 86.



Peploe had figures of 14-7-8-4 while Woods claimed 4-16 in 10 overs.



Berkshire captain Richard Morris did not enforce the follow-on, but led from the front with 49 from 35 balls to help set up the declaration in the second innings. Rishton chipped in with 46 not out before Morris ended the innings at 207-8 in the 47th over, leaving Dorset with an impossible-looking target of 423.



Their batters offered a lot more resistance than they had in the first innings, lasting out for 103.1 overs with Sam Woodruff holding up Berkshire’s winning charge with 59 in from 134 balls, but again they struggled to fend off the Berkshire spin attack and were all out for 169.



This coming Sunday, holders Berkshire play Wales at Port Talbot in the semi-finals of the National Counties Trophy.