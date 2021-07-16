Berkshire CCC held but extend unbeaten run to 35 games

Berkshire had to be content with a draw in their opening NCCA Championship Western Division One game against Wiltshire as they extended their unbeaten run to 35 games, writes Dave Wright.



The title holders generally had much the better of the match but were not helped by delays for rain on all three days and then dogged resistance from the Wiltshire middle-order batsmen in the final session on Tuesday.



It was a game that Josh Lincoln will never forget as he celebrated his NCCA debut with a remarkable knock of 96, which came off just 69 balls in 102 minutes with the help of five sixes and 13 fours.



He was well supported by Savin Perera who remained unbeaten on 121 after facing 205 balls in 292 minutes and hitting 17 boundaries.



The pair came together at 165-3 in the 44th over and lifted the total to 295 in 22 overs before Lincoln was trapped lbw.



A run-a-ball 24 from Andy Rishton enabled stand-in skipper Stewart Davison to declare at lunch on 347-5, a healthy lead of 168 after the hosts had been bowled out for 179 with Tom Nugent taking 6-33.



Wiltshire made a dreadful start to their second innings, Jack Mynott being trapped in front by Nugent and it became a fight for survival.



With the total on 67-3, an hour’s delay for rain didn’t help Berkshire’s cause. They took two more wickets to leave the score on 79-5, but there was no more success for the visitors with Wiltshire offering some very stiff resistance.



Jack Stearman occupied the crease for 136 minutes and scored just 22 runs from 135 balls, while partner Jake Goodwin decided attack was the best form of defence, smashing a six and 10 fours in making 56 not out from 76 balls. The pair took the final total to 146-5 off 64 overs.



Nugent followed up his six wickets in the first innings with 2-27, Luke Beaven claimed 2-49 and Rishton 1-26.