Berkshire celebrates the UK’s first Blossom Watch Day this weekend

Credit: National Trust

BLOSSOM watching will be taking place across Berkshire today.

The National Trust is encouraging the county’s residents to get involved in the UK’s first-ever Blossom Watch Day on Saturday, April 24.

People will be able to enjoy looking at blossom at the Trust’s Cliveden and Basildon Park in Maidenhead, now that covid restrictions have eased.

The community is also being asked to share pictures of blossom on social media using the hashtag #BlossomWatch.

Visitors are invited to tag their location, using an interactive digital map, to chart the progress of blossom across the country.

Emma McNamara, the National Trust’s garden’s and parks consultant for London and the South East, said: “Blossom season is advancing apace, but we’ve had some frost damage recently from the low overnight temperatures. 

“Fruit trees such as apple, pear and cherry will be blooming in late April and early May in the orchards at Cliveden, buzzing with insect life pollinating for fruits later in the year.”

For more information, visit nationaltrust.org.uk/blossom-watch

