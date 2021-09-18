Wokingham.Today

Berkshire Community Foundation opens autumn grants for £5,000

by Jess Warren0
berkshire community foundation grant
Picture: 3D Animation Production Company via Pixabay

CHARITIES could receive £5,000 in a new wave of funding.

The autumn round of the Vital for Berkshire Fund is open to applications.

Created by the Berkshire Community Foundation, charities and community groups have until Monday, October 18, to submit their bid.

The allocation will go to groups that focus on children and young people, older people, those with disabilities and those who continue to be impacted by the pandemic.

While it will prioritise applications from Slough and Windsor and Maidenhead, Wokingham groups are still encouraged to apply.

Jon Yates, CEO of the foundation, said: “Like everyone else we are delighted and cautiously optimistic as the country moves forward from the crisis.

“Our funding has evolved to reflect this, by focusing on long-standing needs amongst vulnerable groups that pre-existed the pandemic.”

For more information, or to apply, visit: www.berkshirecf.org

