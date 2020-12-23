Berkshire elves jump around for charity event

STAFF AT a Berkshire care agency enjoyed a festive fundraiser earlier this month.

County Carers raised more than £1,300 while competing in a range of fitness activities.

Inspired by Joe Wicks’ 24 Hour PE Challenge, staff and residents stayed active for twelve hours — while dressed as elves.

Elf Day was live streamed via the County Carers’ Facebook page with carers and clients invited to join in the fun by taking part over Zoom.

Activities included treadmill and exercise bike sessions, rope skipping, boxing workouts and high intensity interval training — all fuelled by healthy snacks from the Joe Wicks cookbook series.

Eloise Wakeford, founder and managing director of County Carers, said this year has been particularly difficult for care home residents with dementia.

“We’re happy to give a little extra help to people living with dementia and their support networks,” she said. “Our Elf Day was a fantastic way to achieve this while lifting spirits and promoting a sense of togetherness.”

For more information, visit: www.countycarers.com