Berkshire Growth Hub offers free start-up course to budding entrepreneurs

THOSE WHO long to be their own boss have a chance to turn that dream into a reality.

Berkshire Growth Hub is on the hunt for budding entrepreneurs to take part in its free business start-up course.

It’s fully-funded Pre-Accelerator Programme, which teaches aspiring entrepreneurs tips and tricks to launch their own business, is now taking applications

The three-day, online course is fully-funded and offers a series of interactive workshops on everything from registering a business to marketing products.

Peter Fleming, manager of Berkshire Growth Hub, said: “Our Pre-Accelerator course is ideal for anyone looking to start a business for the first time.

“It is designed to empower individuals with the knowledge and confidence they need to get their new venture off to the best possible start.

“Last year, we received an unprecedented number of enquiries from individuals wanting to be their own boss, and we expect this January programme to be very popular.”

The programme begins on Wednesday, January 27 and runs every Wednesday for three weeks.

The deadline for applications is midnight on Sunday, January 10.

For more information, visit: www.berkshirebusinesshub.co.uk