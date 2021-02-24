Berkshire Growth Hub offers webinars to help businesses navigate the post-Brexit world

BUSINESSES struggling to adapt to a post-Brexit world now have a helping hand.

Thames Valley Berkshire Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) has joined forces with Thames Valley Chamber of Commerce and Berkshire Growth Hub for its ‘Are you EU Ready?’ support programme.

Running until the end of March, the trio want to help small- to medium-sized businesses (SMEs) in Berkshire understand and react to life outside of the EU.

The programme will offer a series of webinars, online support and tools to guide businesses through the new year period.

Peter Fleming

Peter Fleming, manager of Berkshire Growth Hub, said that by bringing together their expertise, the collaborators can help Berkshire businesses find the right support quickly.

Alison Webster, chief executive of Thames Valley Berkshire LEP, added: “This period is a hugely testing time for businesses and putting in place useful, local support has been crucial.

“I really encourage businesses, however big or small, to get in touch and explore the range of tools, support and webinars on offer that can help businesses adjust to the new rules and seize opportunities.”

SMEs can access ‘Are you EU Ready?’ and find free one-to-one advice and guidance online.

For more information, visit: www.berkshirebusinesshub.co.uk