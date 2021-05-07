Wokingham.Today

Berkshire housebuilder says it has contributed £95 million to economy

A BERKSHIRE housebuilder says it has contributed more than £95 million to the UK’s economic output over the past year.

David Wilson Homes Southern, which has built 435 homes in the last year, measured its social and economic contribution in a new report.

The figures said the housebuilder supported more than 1,500 jobs directly and indirectly, directly employed 10 new graduates, trainees and apprentices, and spent £22 million on improving infrastructure and building affordable homes.

“As a five star housebuilder, we are very aware of the vital role we play in helping to boost the local economy,” said Paul Crispin, managing director at David Wilson Homes Southern, said.  “We are committed to … leaving a positive legacy in the communities we build.”

