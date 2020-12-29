Berkshire residents join life-saving coronavirus research

MORE THAN 2,500 people in Berkshire have taken part in Covid-19 research studies this year.

The 12 Urgent Public Health Studies took place in hospitals, GP practices and non-NHS settings such as care homes.

Supported by the National Institute for Health Research, the studies aim to help researchers prevent, diagnose and treat coronavirus.

Leslie Mokogwu, research and development manager at Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Covid-19 research is essential to find effective treatments for our patients.

“Research plays an important role in providing hope for the world because everyone has been touched in some way by Covid-19.

“At the Royal Berkshire Hospital, we are proud to be working collaboratively with colleagues locally, nationally and internationally to offer opportunities for patients to take part in research, as well as leading the way in undertaking high-quality research studies.”

Prof Belinda Lennox, clinical director for the NIHR Clinical Research Network Thames Valley and South Midlands, which has enabled delivery of the studies, said: “People in our region have made a huge contribution to the success of Covid-19 research studies.

“From volunteering to taking part in the pioneering vaccine studies through to trialling new treatments for the disorder when critically ill with Covid-19. The research that we have helped deliver is already saving lives across the world and has delivered safe and effective vaccines in record time. This is only possible because of all the people who gave their time to take part.”