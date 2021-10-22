Berkshire salon group wins prestigious industry award

A REGIONAL salon group has won a prestigious industry award.

Haringtons, which has branches in Reading and Wokingham, received the Marketing Campaign of the Year title at the British Hairdressing Business Awards earlier this month.

The Awards, which are now in their 23rd year, recognise entrepreneurship across British hairdressing.

Nikki Neal, head of brand and marketing at Haringtons, said it was “brilliant” to win this year.

“This is our first year doing marketing for Haringtons and we’ve come along way in that time,” she said. “We were up against massive competition so it’s a huge honour to win.”

The salon group won the award for its innovation when attracting new customers. Judges praised Ms Neal and her team for having a clear strategy, strong branding and consistency.

Jayne Lewis Orr, executive director of the British Hairdressing Business Awards, added: “Haringtons has demonstrated an exciting and unique approach to marketing and a brilliant brand strategy.

“From successful campaigns to a clear vision of who their customer is, their success in this area is both admirable and inspiring.”