Wokingham.Today

Berkshire salon group wins prestigious industry award

by Charlotte King0
award
Nikki Neale (left) and Vanessa Martin (right)

A REGIONAL salon group has won a prestigious industry award.

Haringtons, which has branches in Reading and Wokingham, received the Marketing Campaign of the Year title at the British Hairdressing Business Awards earlier this month.

The Awards, which are now in their 23rd year, recognise entrepreneurship across British hairdressing.

Nikki Neal, head of brand and marketing at Haringtons, said it was “brilliant” to win this year.

“This is our first year doing marketing for Haringtons and we’ve come along way in that time,” she said. “We were up against massive competition so it’s a huge honour to win.”

The salon group won the award for its innovation when attracting new customers. Judges praised Ms Neal and her team for having a clear strategy, strong branding and consistency.

Jayne Lewis Orr, executive director of the British Hairdressing Business Awards, added: “Haringtons has demonstrated an exciting and unique approach to marketing and a brilliant brand strategy.

“From successful campaigns to a clear vision of who their customer is, their success in this area is both admirable and inspiring.”

close
Wokingham Today Retina logo

Keep up to date by signing up for our daily newsletter

We don’t spam we only send our newsletter to people who have requested it.

Related posts

Home working: tips on how to make it work

John Wakefield

No Bohunt sixth form means 89% of pupils will leave area

Jess Warren

Vehicles targeted by thieves in Knowl Hill car park

Gemma Davidson
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.