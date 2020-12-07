Berkshire shows off its charitable nature

CHRISTMAS in Berkshire has never been so charitable as more residents than ever before plan to give back this winter.

According to financial services organisation Ecclesiastical, nearly three quarters (73%) of the county’s residents intend to donate to a local charity this Christmas.

And 84% of people think supporting charities is more important than ever this year.

Ecclesiastical is currently asking for nominations for its 12 Days of Giving campaign, which sees it donate £1,000 to 120 different charities up and down the country.

It’s asking members of the public to name local charities which deserve a festive financial boost, and 2,200 people in Berkshire have already submitted nominations.

So far, 62 of the 3,900 nominated charities are Berkshire-based.

“It’s incredibly humbling to see that Berkshire residents are more likely than ever before to make a donation to a local cause this Christmas, despite the difficult year that most of us have faced personally,” said Mark Hews, group CEO of Ecclestiastical.

“Our annual 12 Days of Giving campaign will help charities change lives for the better and we know that for many charities, £1,000 can make a real difference.”

To nominate a charity, visit: www.movementforgood.com/12days