Berkshire Vision launches wellbeing programme

A COUNTY-WIDE sight-loss charity has been given a funding boost by David Wilson Homes. The housebuilder gave £500 to Berkshire Vision, to help pilot its Real-eyes programme, which is designed to support people with sight loss struggling with their confidence and mental wellbeing.

Laura Mitchell, CEO of the charity said they were delighted to be chosen for the Community Fund donation.

“Since the start of the pandemic, the number of people with sight loss we’re supporting has increased by more than 20%,” she said. “Sight loss takes away more than just vision; it takes away independence and confidence and leaves those affected isolated.

“Many of us have struggled through successive lockdowns, but for many blind and visually impaired people this has been intensified as the world around them has changed in ways they cannot see to navigate.”

This includes one-way systems and signs noting limited numbers of purchases, while having to socially distance from others they don’t know are there.

Two days after lockdown was announced, Berkshire Vision launched a programme of remote activities and introduced a telephone befriending service to ensure its most vulnerable members were supported, understood what was happening and did not feel alone.

A few months later, it launched a pilot Tech Buddy programme, where people with sight loss were trained as Tech Buddies to help their technologically excluded peers to use devices to reduce their isolation.

Paul Crispin, managing director at David Wilson Homes Southern, the charity’s work throughout the pandemic has been admirable.

“Ensuring those with sight loss regain their confidence and wellbeing as restrictions ease is

of utmost importance and it’s a pleasure to help the charity offer much needed support,” he said.

For more information about Berkshire Vision, visit: berkshirevision.org.uk