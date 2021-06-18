Berkshire’s digital champions wanted for healthcare help

DIGITAL champions are being recruited for a health scheme across Berkshire West Clinical Commissioning group (CCG).

Those that sign up will help people access healthcare services via their phones or laptops, for two hours a week.

Champions don’t need to be an IT whizz, but have the enthusiasm to support others to use the internet to manage their health.

Full training will be given to champions, covering the basics of computers and the internet, giving advice, information and support to patients.

The role works with learners on a one-to-one basis or in a small group, usually in a doctor’s surgery, hospital waiting area, WiFi enabled café or community centre.

They can also help people remotely, over the telephone or via Zoom.

Kamal Bahia, who is leading the work at the CCG, said: “One in five people nationally don’t have essential digital skills for everyday life, and the most frequent users of health and social care are the least likely to be online.

“It’s really important people are given support to start accessing their healthcare digitally. It means they can look after their own health and wellbeing and support others they care for. They are able to access health services quickly and easily, find vital information and support and be more connected to their friends and family.

“Of course we know some people need a helping hand and that’s where our Digital Health Champions come in.

“And by volunteering, people can develop their own skills and knowledge as well as getting huge satisfaction from knowing they’ve made such a difference to someone else.”

The key areas of their work are to understand and overcome people’s barriers to managing their health online, supporting people to use the internet safely, developing basic digital skills for patients and engaging older people with the technology.

Champions will receive certificates which may be useful for CVs.

There will be support from fellow champions and other mentors from across the NHS.

For more information, email: kamalbahia@nhs.net