Berkshire’s High Sheriff is looking for heroes

HEROES, reveal yourself.

Berkshire residents are being asked to nominate superstars from across the county for this year’s High Sheriff’s Awards, which is on the hunt for 2020’s unsung heroes.

Every year, the Awards highlight people, charities and community groups that have made a difference to the lives of local residents.

But this year’s ceremony is going ahead with a twist after 2020 was dominated by the coronavirus pandemic, and wants to recognise those who helped their community during the crisis.

This includes introducing the Supporting the Isolated Award, to highlight somebody who helped their community feel more connected and valued.

The Awards will be presented by Mary Riall, High Sheriff of Berkshire.

The remaining categories up for grabs are: Volunteer of the Year under 30, Volunteer of the Year over 30, New Group of the Year, Community Award, and the High Sheriff Annual Award.

Last year’s awards ceremony saw a number of local charities gain recognition, including DrugFAM which supports those affected by drug and/or alcohol addiction, and Reading Refugee Support Group which helps refugees and asylum seekers rebuild their lives in Berkshire.

This year’s winners will be presented with their awards in March, with the date and venue yet to be announced.

The deadline for nominations is Sunday, January 31 at 5pm.

To find out more, visit: berkshirehighsheriff.com/awards