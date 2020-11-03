Bernice’s award honours her care during Covid

A LEAD nurse at Royal Berkshire Hospital (RBH) has been awarded for making a difference in healthcare.

Bernice Bore was nominated for the Royal College of Nursing’s (RCN) 2020 South East Black History Month Making a Difference Awards.

And she recently learnt that she has won.

As part of the RCN’s Black History Month celebrations, the South East branch asked members to nominate individuals who made a difference in the delivery of healthcare.

“Bernice was recognised for her excellent leadership and the depth of compassion she demonstrated to colleagues and families who were bereaved,” said Jessica Higson, director of nursing.

“We were incredibly grateful for the inspirational leadership Bernice has shown over the last few months particularly during the height of the pandemic.”

Bernice also received the nomination for supporting the RBH’s intensive care unit, and for the support she has given the wider renal team throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Caroline Ainslie, chief nursing officer added: “This is fantastic news and so well-deserved. Bernice has demonstrated incredible compassion to her team and patients during the Covid-19 period.

“We are incredibly proud of her.”