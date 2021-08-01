Best in class: Rural Pie Co. wins big at SME contest

A WOKINGHAM borough firm has been keeping its eyes on the pies after coming first in the fifth annual Greater London Enterprise Awards.

Rural Pie Co., which sells sweet and savoury treats in Twyford, was awarded the Best Artisan Pie Company in the 2021 regional ceremony earlier this month.

This year’s Awards, run by SME News, aimed to recognise businesses across and outside of London, which have continued to serve people during the pandemic.

Amy McCarthy, co-founder of Rural Pie Co., said she and her partner Phil could not believe they had won the Award.

“We were pretty shocked,” she said. “With the Awards being for Greater London and having a bit of a wider reach, we didn’t expect too much.

“The fact that we have been recognised by our customers is amazing and it’s humbling to hear our customers think so highly of us.”

She added: “Thank you, thank you, thank you to whoever nominated us.”

Rural Pie Co., which moved into Twyford last August, has been struggling for customers since the final lockdown restrictions lifted on Monday, July 19.

According to Ms McCarthy, the village’s high street is surprisingly empty.

“We have people booking tables, but the walk-ins have gone down,” she explained.

“With the rules easing it’s really odd — but the amount of people around has just dropped.”

She said navigating the coronavirus pandemic has been a huge struggle for the pie firm, which was able to offer takeaway meals throughout lockdown.

“Before we had our premises in Twyford, we weren’t entitled to any grants so we had to get through by ourselves,” the co-founder explained. “When we opened [in Twyford], we got a bit more support.

“At one point, we had been open for six months but only properly open for six weeks.”

And she and her partner have thanked the Twyford community for supporting them over the past year.

“Everyone is struck by the same issues,” Ms McCarthy said. “Money is tighter and we are very lucky to have the support of the community.

“It’s been heartbreaking having to put staff on furlough, and we haven’t been able to make a business plan because of covid.

“When you don’t know what’s coming, it’s really exhausting.”

Now, Ms McCarthy is hoping residents will continue to shop locally despite travel restrictions lifting.

“Thank you for the support of everybody for getting us through lockdown in the first place,” she added.

“It’s thanks to you that we are still here and remember to support local.”