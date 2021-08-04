Bethany hip hops to the diddi

A NATIONWIDE hip hop champion has taken over a Wokingham dance school, reigniting her passion for the arts.

Bethany Bianga, a UK dance star and teacher is the new owner of diddi dance, which offers classes to pupils across Reading and Wokingham boroughs.

She recently bought the business after the previous owner decided it was time to hang up her dancing shoes.

“[The owner] approached me during the second lockdown,” Ms Bianga explained. “I was hesitant to begin with as being a self-employed dance teacher during covid was difficult.

“I really lost my spark for teaching and was thinking about a complete career change, [but] after some consideration I knew it has always been a dream of mine to own my own dance school and that I would be a fool to turn this opportunity down.”

Now, the new owner is adding three new classes to the timetable for September in Woosehill, Coley Park and Shinfield.

Diddi dance offers classes to youngsters from 18 months up to five-years-old.

For more information, contact bethany.bianga@diddidance.com or call 07584 281174.