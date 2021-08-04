Wokingham.Today

Bethany hip hops to the diddi

by Charlotte King0
Bethany Bianga
Bethany Bianga

A NATIONWIDE hip hop champion has taken over a Wokingham dance school, reigniting her passion for the arts.

Bethany Bianga, a UK dance star and teacher is the new owner of diddi dance, which offers classes to pupils across Reading and Wokingham boroughs.

She recently bought the business after the previous owner decided it was time to hang up her dancing shoes.

“[The owner] approached me during the second lockdown,” Ms Bianga explained. “I was hesitant to begin with as being a self-employed dance teacher during covid was difficult.

“I really lost my spark for teaching and was thinking about a complete career change, [but] after some consideration I knew it has always been a dream of mine to own my own dance school and that I would be a fool to turn this opportunity down.”

Now, the new owner is adding three new classes to the timetable for September in Woosehill, Coley Park and Shinfield.

Diddi dance offers classes to youngsters from 18 months up to five-years-old.

For more information, contact bethany.bianga@diddidance.com or call 07584 281174.

Related posts

Residents called to nominate their community champions for the 2019 Twyford Together awards

Taz Usher

Sonning woman has first dose of coronavirus vaccine

John Wakefield

VOICE OF WOKINGHAM: Bright sparks give us hope for future

Staff Writer
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.