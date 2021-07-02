Big Roy: tributes paid to Sumas legend

TRIBUTES have been paid to Roy Merryweather, a legend in Wokingham’s footballing scene, known as Big Roy.

He played for Wokingham Town FC in the 1960s, as well as managing the side in the 80s and 90s.

He continued to be involved in the club as it evolved into Wokingham & Emmbrook, which now plays at Lowther Road.

In a statement, Sumas president Mark Ashwell said: “Wokingham & Emmbrook Football Club today mourn the loss of our icon Roy Merryweather.

“Everyone associated with our football club knows it is Roy that put The Wokingham Town into Wokingham & Emmbrook FC.

“Roy played for Wokingham Town FC in the 1960s and managed Wokingham Town FC including during our most successful times in the 1980s and 90s.

“He went on to serve Wokingham Town FC in most capacities being instrumental to the growing of the community football club we have become today.

“He made a massive contribution to our national game not least by founding and becoming chairman of The Allied Counties Youth League.”

Mr Ashwell added: “In a week when football is providing so much joy we celebrate the life of ‘Big Roy’ who gave so much to local football and especially Wokingham Town FC.

“Our thoughts are with his wife Mary, and family Kevin, Karen and Sharon.

“RIP BIG ROY.”