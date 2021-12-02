Bikers ready to pay tribute to Ben Spiller with special Toy Run this Sunday

HE had a heart as big as a Harley Davidson’s roar.

And more than a thousand bikers will pay tribute to Ben Spiller this Sunday when they take part in the annual Reading Toy Run.

Ben, who founded the charity 35 years ago, died in April following a short illness.

Over the years, he saw the event grow from just 18 riders to more than two thousand earning it a place in the Guinness Book of World Records.

In that time, hundreds of thousands of toys have been donated to Barnardo’s and other charities and good causes in Wokingham and throughout the Thames Valley region.

While this year’s Toy Run will be tinged with sadness, spokesman Sean Stillman said it will be a fitting tribute to the vision of his friend of 40 years.

“The biking community in Britain and further afield, were heartbroken at the news of Ben’s death,” he said.

“He was the foundational heartbeat of the Reading Toy Run. He loved the event and was on first name terms with bikers from all over the country.

“Ben lived his life in a way that leaves a huge legacy which came from his huge heart. He was an ordinary bloke who founded something extraordinary and dared to believe you can make a difference in the lives of others for good.

“The Toy Run is only part of the story. Many of us will bear witness to his friendship, to his infectious enthusiasm to be a do-er, not just a talker. He had an ability to co-opt a mixed bag of people to get a job done and many of us share deep friendships together because Ben was the original connecting point.

“He didn’t see himself as a leader, but he was. He had an ability to gather people around him that grew to share the same vision, and get them involved to do the things he couldn’t do alone. It wasn’t about Ben, it was always about making a practical difference on the ground.”

Bikers will gather at the Wood car park (the former Foster Wheelers building) in Whitley Wood Lane from 1pm before heading to Wokingham to deliver presents to Barnardo’s High Close School ready for Christmas Day.

The huge convoy will mean a number of road closures with delays expected especially between 2pm to 3.30pm, as roads will be closed on the route as the bikes come through.

Roads affected will be Whitley Wood Lane, Lower Earley Way between The Black Boy Roundabout and The Showcase cinema.

Other closures include the A329 Reading Road between the Showcase and Shute End and Rectory Road and Wiltshire Road to High Close School.

Mr. Stillman said he hoped crowds will turn out as usual to cheer on the riders: “We love seeing people line the pavements. It is really encouraging and makes the day extra special.”

For anyone who is unable to turn out on Sunday, a number of businesses have kindly offered to act as drop off points. These include GS Motorcycle Tyres on Reading Road, Pinewood Bar and Cafe on Old Wokingham Road in Wokingham Without, and Lind Harley-Davidson in Winnersh.

Suggested toy ideas include footballs, Lego, bluetooth speakers, headphones, earphones, cosmetics for both boys and girls, gift vouchers, Nerf guns, and craft sets.

For full details of the Toy Run and opening times for the drop off centre, go to: http://readingtoyrun.blogspot.com/

It is also possible to make a donation by logging on to: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/readingtoyrun-2021