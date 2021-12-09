Bikers ride again – and stop to honour toy run founder Ben

MORE THAN a thousand bikers held a minute’s silence at the start of this year’s Reading Toy Run to remember Ben Spiller, who founded the event.

And in a further moving tribute, Ben’s ashes were scattered at the Winnersh Cross Roads, which forms part of the route to Wokingham.

Ben, who founded the charity 35 years ago, died in April following a short illness.

Over the years, he saw the event grow from just 18 riders to more than two thousand, earning it a place in the Guinness Book of World Records.

Close friend Sean Stillman said that it was moving to see so many people honouring the man who started it all.

“In total 1,320 bikers and 300 pillion passengers joined in the minute’s silence,” he said.

“They each had their own memories of Ben. He was such a great guy with a big heart who was the driving forced behind the Reading Toy Run.

“He absolutely loved it and he was on first-name terms with bikers who came from all over the country to take part. Ben really touched a lot of people’s lives.”

Sean stopped to scatter Ben’s ashes, along with his friend Frank, at Winnersh Cross Roads near where Ben lived.

Over the years, hundreds of thousands of toys have been donated to Barnardo’s and other charities and good causes in Wokingham and throughout the Thames Valley region.

Added Sean: “Ben was an ordinary bloke who founded something extraordinary and dared to believe you can make a difference in the lives of others for good.

“The Toy Run is only part of the story. Many of us will bear witness to his friendship, to his infectious enthusiasm to be a do-er, not just a talker. He had an ability to co-opt a mixed bag of people to get a job done and many of us share deep friendships together because Ben was the original connecting point.”

Mark Shears, principle of Barnardo’s High Close School also paid tribute to Ben and the Toy Run.

He said: “As ever, the generosity of Reading Christian Bikers and all who attended was truly humbling and the gifts they bring have a hugely positive impact on the lives of the young people attending High Close, as well as being distributed across other charities which support young people across the South East.

“This year’s event was particularly poignant as founder member Ben Spiller passed away earlier in the year. Ben’s passion for making a positive difference to the lives of vulnerable young people was a driving force behind the success of the Toy Run and his wife Jane taught at the school for many years.

“Ben was in our collective thoughts yesterday and will be at every Toy Run in the future.”