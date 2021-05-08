Binfield book place at Wembley Stadium for FA Vase Final

Binfield have booked their place in the FA Vase Final at Wembley Stadium after a dramatic penalty-shootout win against United Services Portsmouth.

The Moles have been on an extraordinary run to make it to the final where they will play Warrington Rylands on Saturday, May 22 (12.15pm kick-off).

A tense semi-final battle against US Portsmouth saw Binfield go a goal behind in the first-half. After creating several chances and causing immense pressure on the hosts, the Moles struck the post twice before Liam Ferdinand eventually equalised in the 80th minute.

Having already won two penalty shootouts on their way to the semi-finals, the Moles were victorious from the spot once again as Jack Broome slotted the winning penalty to take Binfield to Wembley for the first time in the club’s history.