Binfield CC best Bagshot in high-scoring battle

BINFIELD took 22 points as they bested Bagshot in a high scoring affair in TVD2 game, writes Arthur Strand.



Bagshot batted first with Jack Grinstead opening with James White. However, when the score had reached 23, White was caught by Shaun Miller bowled by Ben Randall for four which was a boundary in the over before.



White’s wicket fell on the additional ball over the over after a wide ball on the fifth. Grinstead was joined by Brad Passfield who waited until the eighth over to get on strike.



Jack Collett replaced Randall in the 11th over with 11 runs scored and 50 was posted at the end of over 13.



Morgan had replaced Collett as Grinstead and Brad Passfield were accumulating runs, running singles and twos with an occasional boundary.



A double bowling change with Randall on at the other end the end of Grinstead’s innings for 82, bowled and the total 163 for two.



Thomas Nower took Passfield’s wicket, caught by Mike Staves for 73 in the 40th over on 184/3. Running was paying off for Bagshot as each over built up the total and then Randall replaced Lamprecht.



Adam Passfield hit a six in the last over by Nower and the innings concluded on 254 for five.



Openers Lamprecht and Humphrey faced Matt Pettet and Bartlett as they set about establishing a solid start.



Lamprecht hit a six in off Bartlett’s bowling and the pair faced Jonathan Atkinson in the 10th over.



Over 23 was punishing as Andrews scored two boundaries, a six and a two which brought up the 100.



Thomas Andrews was then bowled by Adit Gandhi for 20.



Morgan came to the crease and five overs later took a six and a four from Ghandi in over 29. Brad Passfield replaced Jon Atkinson and a few runs later, in over 34, his brother dismissed Chris Morgan, caught by Michael Davis, for 15 with the score on 151 for three.



Adit Gandhi caught and bowled Lamprecht on 112 in over 47 on 230 for five.



Hector Williams was caught Grinstead bowled Adam Passfield for 23 after Miller hit a six in the penultimate over.



Tom Nower was run out for one before Miller finished off the game with a mighty six to fire Binfield to victory after 49.3 overs to put them up to third in the table.