Binfield college prepares to learn about faith

A NEW series of faith-based lectures will come to Binfield next month.

Newbold College is resuming its Diversity Centre series, seeing big names tackle a range of topics based on the theme of Leadership During and After the Pandemic.

All lectures will be broadcast over the internet as it is not possible to people to attend in person during the current lockdown.

The College says that it will explore how to make a success of leadership and whether it might come from surprising places.

The first speaker is Dr Steve Aisthorpe, a mission development worker for the Church of Scotland.

His topic will be Covid-19 and the Wilding of the Church, What Sort Of Leaders Do WeNeed?

The session will take place using the Zoom internet platform, from 7.30pm on Tuesday, February 9.

Places are free and should be registered in advance.

For more details, log on to newbold.ac.uk/diversity-centre