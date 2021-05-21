Binfield FC co-managers Withers and McClurg praise Moles ‘special resilience’ ahead of Wembley FA Vase final

Binfield FC co-managers Carl Withers and Jamie McClurg said they ‘couldn’t be prouder’ of their squad as they look forward to a huge game at Wembley Stadium.



“It sunk in for me on Monday,” said Withers after the semi-final triumph away at United Services Portsmouth to put Binfield on the road to Wembley.



“We got all the celebrations out the way at the weekend and then it was business as usual for me and Dodds.



“While we are playing at Wembley, the focus is there to win a game. We have seen the boys are focused with the intensity in training. It’s so pleasing to see that.



“As hard as it is, we have to forget the occasion and remember we’re there to win a game of football. I believe in our lads, they know what we are capable of.



“We trust and believe in them, we go into the game full of confidence.



“The focus is very much on the game. Each week we’ve gone about it in the right way. To lead the lads out will be a very proud moment for us and our families.”



Co-manager Jamie McClurg, who is also a vital member of the squad on the field, added: “We have an experienced group and everyone keeps each other focused.



“We ask a lot of the players and they always give us everything we ask for. It’s an amazing venue but it’s a game of football that we are looking to win.



“We’ve created a football family, we get mums and other halves, grandads and family members at games. The fact we’re playing at Wembley is an occasion for them more than it is for us.



“We’ve seen exactly what these group of lads are capable of and now we want to go and finish the job.”



Both managers heaped praise on their squad for their attitude since returning to football and believe that the group are on the cusp of achieving something very special.



“We’re so grateful to have an open and honest group of lads that always back everything we do

and we all push in the same direction,” continued Withers.



“Being away from home, travelling up together has brought us all together with the camaraderie.



“We’ve done it the hard way but all of that counts for nothing if we don’t turn up on Saturday and put a

performance in.



“These lads deserve something special. We both believe that we were well on the way to winning the league before the pandemic hit. They deserve a reward for the two years they’ve given us.



“We have plenty of big game players. It breathes through the team.



“We are blessed with an experienced group of lads and that’s helped us get over the line and the young lads thrive on that.



“We have a great balance. The bond they have off the pitch is what puts them in such good stead in those games.



“We’re so proud of them for bringing the best out in each other. I couldn’t be prouder of them and we believe that we are going to go there and win it.



McClurg added: “The resilience in this team is so special to see. All throughout this competition they never believe that they will lose a game.



“We have a never say die attitude. It makes a massive difference.



“We’re so grateful to have an open and honest group of lads that always back everything we do and we all push in the same direction.”