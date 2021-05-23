Binfield FC management duo ready to regroup ahead of new challenge in Isthmian League

Binfield FC manager duo Carl Withers and Jamie McClurg are determined to push on after their FA Vase final defeat as they look ahead to a new venture in the Isthmian League next season.

The Moles were beaten 3-2 in a thrilling final against Warrington Rylands at Wembley Stadium.

Binfield were awarded promotion to step four after the FA league restructure and will play in the Isthmian League from the 2021/22 season.

“We will build from this. We will regroup,” said Withers.

“These boys deserve everything. To see their family and friends today at Wembley meant everything.

“We’re really proud of what we have done and although it hurts, we now can jump straight into planning for next season after a few days off.”

McClurg added: “We are buzzing to get going after a few days off to see the family. We’ve barely seen them over the past two weeks.

“It’s meant so much to the lads to have their family and friends with them here to support. You saw at the end, the love, passion and togetherness as a group.

“They have given us everything. I hope tey can take the positives of playing on the biggest stage because there were some unbeilvable performances.

“It will hurt them but we regroup and our focus now turns to plans for next year.

“I wouldn’t be involved if I didn’t enjoy spending so much time with these guys that all care so much about each other.

“They are a great set of lads on and off the pitch, they always help each other out.

“That’s why it’s so emotional for me and Karl because we know what they are like as people. I’m so proud to be able to put my name to this group.”

Withers concluded: “What this has done for the village and community, it has brought us together.

“All the messages of support has brought everyone together.

“The first game we have at home, we are longing for, and we hope to see that support.

“It’s been a tough two years but now we look forward to next season.

It’s a new challenge for us and one we deserve, hopefully the village gets behind us for years to come.”