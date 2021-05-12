Binfield FC release ticket details for FA Vase final at Wembley Stadium

Binfield FC have released details to how supporters can purchase tickets to go to Wembley Stadium to cheer the team on at Wembley Stadium.

The club has been allocated 1,500 tickets to sell by the Football Association for the final which will take place on Saturday, May 22.

Binfield will sell tickets in scheduled slots to allow priority to club officials, volunteers and sponsors before tickets go on general sale.

All tickets will be required to be purchased from the clubhouse at Binfield FC.

Ticket Prices are as follows (£1.50 booking fee per person):

Full Price £25.00

Concessions £10.00

Child (Under 16) £1.00

Wheelchair Space & Ambulant/Visually Impaired Seating: £25.00

Personal Assistant Seating £0.00

Binfield fans will be located to blocks 123-128 and 227-233 in the West Corner of Wembley Stadium.

Face masks will also be mandatory to be worn at the stadium and kept on at all times whilst inside the ground.

All fans will also have to record a negative lateral flow test 24 hours prior to the match.

For more details visit: https://binfieldfc.com/club-news/2442/fa-vase-final-ticket-information/