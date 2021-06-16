Binfield FC stalwart Jemel Johnson to depart club

Binfield FC forward Jemel Johnson has confirmed that he will be leaving the club.

Johnson has been a long term servant for the Moles, spending seven seasons with the club in two separate spells, and has made close to 250 appearances.

He said: “It’s been a pleasure to play nearly 250 times for the club. Great club, great people and enjoyed my time throughout. Best of luck next season and beyond.”

Johnson has provided valuable experience on and off the pitch for the Moles as he helped them reach the FA Vase final last season, a competition he also reached the final with in 2018 with Thatcham Town.

Former Binfield manager Roger Herridge said: “Going to miss Jemel. Not only a great talent on the pitch but an absolute gentleman off it. If anyone needs a perfect example of how to conduct yourself on and off the pitch just take a leaf out of this guys book.”