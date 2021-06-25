Wokingham.Today

Binfield FC to face Hashtag United as pre-season plans are revealed

Binfield FC have released their pre-season fixtures ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

The FA Vase finalists will return to action on Tuesday, July 6 with a visit to Chalvey Sports.

The Moles then have six more fixtures to look forward to throughout July, against Slough Town, Virginia Water, Windsor, Winchester City, Metropolitan Police FC and Ascot United.

Their final pre-season match comes against Hashtag United on Wednesday, August 7 at Hill Farm Lane, subject to the Moles not being involved in FA Cup action that weekend.

The game against Hashtag will grab the attention of fans, with Binfield up against a side that have risen through the non-league ranks and have attracted a huge social media following since being established in 2016 by online football personality Spencer Owen.

The club is co-owned by Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta and also earned a promotion of their own and will play in the North Division of the Isthmian League from next season.

Binfield face several tough tests ahead of their promotion to step five football which came as a result of the FA league restructure.

