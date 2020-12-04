Binfield’s Octagon House turns into a new destination for interior design

BINFIELD residents will soon be able to turn their interior design dreams into a reality.

This is because contemporary furniture brand Danetti is launching its first-ever showroom, and new headquarters, on John Nike Way tomorrow.

Located at Octagon House, the showroom will be a place where people can discuss design details with experts and find inspiration from a range of ready-made roomsets.

And Danetti hopes it will be able to create new employment opportunities for Binfield, while breathing life into Octagon House too.

Picture: Danetti

Daniel Smith, managing director at Danetti, said: “A physical space was always on the roadmap for Danetti – taking over this new building is the perfect opportunity to create something special.”

Mr Smith says the launch of the Binfield site marks the company’s next phase of development.

“The showroom itself we hope will become a real destination for customers, somewhere they can come, be inspired and get advice from our product experts,” he said.

“We absolutely understand that when we put something in our homes, now more than ever it’s got to be right and really add something to the space.

“We’re ready to open the doors and welcome everyone in, safely of course.”

The showroom will be open from Saturday, December 5, at 9am for its soft launch, and will be hosting its official launch event on Saturday, December 12, where customers can book 30-minute consultations with interior designers and stylists.

For more information, visit: www.danetti.com/pages/ourshowroom