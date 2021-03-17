Birmingham City 2-1 Reading: Royals suffer costly defeat in play-off race against Bowyer’s Blues

Reading’s play-off hopes suffered a setback as they were dealt a costly blow against relegation-threatened Birmingham City at St Andrews.

Lukas Jutkiewicz gave the Blues an early lead in the fourth minute, before Yakou Méïté levelled late in the first-half.

Despite having a big share of the possession in the second-half, Reading were suckerpuched as Birmingham captain Harlee Dean headed in the winner in the 72nd minute.

The Royals drop down a place in the Championship table to sixth after Barnsley’s win at Wycombe Wanderers, while Bournemouth are just two points behind in seventh.

Birmingham were hoping to profit from a new manager bounce after they appointed Lee Bowyer as their new boss after Aitor Karanka was dismissed from his position earlier in the week.

Veljko Paunović named Méïté in the starting line-up after his effective contribution from the bench which saw him score a late equaliser at Nottingham Forest on the weekend.

After an early spell of possession, the Blues had the first half-chance of the game when Alen Halilovic floated a cross into the middle looking for Jutkiewicz, but Liam Moore was able to nod the ball behind.

But the disastrous start hadn’t averted the Royals as they fell behind after just four minutes to the side in the mix of a relegation battle.

Jeremie Bela put in an inswinging cross and after some hesitation from Rafael Cabral to come and claim the ball, Jutkiewicz used his strong frame and climbed above Moore to head the ball in from close range.

Despite appeals for a foul on Moore, the referee deemed the aerial challenge from Jutkiewicz to be fair and the goal stood.

There were half-hearted appeals for a penalty when Lucas Joao went down in the box after a 50/50 challenge for the ball, but the referee waved played on. The Royals striker was given medical attention but was able to continue.

Birmingham received two yellow cards, first when Maxim Colin cynically pulled back Michael Olise after the Royals midfielder skipped past him in the centre of the park, before Gary Gardner flew in with a rash tackle on Josh Laurent.

The hosts had another good sight of goal on the half-hour mark when Moore could only head his clearance as far as Marc Roberts, where the ball dropped invitingly for him to strike but he blasted an effort over the target.

Reading had their first shot on goal just a minute later after Alfa Semedo won a free-kick nearly 30 yards from goal. Yakou Meite curled a powerful effort towards goal that was tipped over the bar by Blues goalkeeper Neil Etheridge.

Laurent then had the chance to pull the trigger on the volley just outside the box, and despite making a good connection, his shot soared well wide.

Olise continued to create chances and put a teasing ball into the back post, but Birmingham defender Harlee Dean was first to meet the ball and headed behind for a corner.

From the resulting corner, the Royals pulled themselves level in the 35th minute as Meite scored his eighth Championship goal of the season.

Olise’s deep corner was missed by Etheridge who had come off his line to try and collect with left the goal gaping for Meite who nodded the ball in at the back post.

A searching long ball tried to find the run of Lucas João from Olise, but slightly too much weight on the pass allowed Etheridge to rush off his line and clear the danger.

Birmingham had the final chance of the half when Gardner burst his way into the box after a physical challenge on Omar Richards was deemed to be fair, but Rafael managed to keep out his shot as the half ended with the score level.

The half started with Reading in the ascendency and they had a big shout for a penalty in the 52nd minute when João beat Gardner to the loose ball and was kicked by the Blues midfielder. The referee had the perfect view but opted against pointing to the spot.

Reading were dominating possession throughout the second-half but didn’t do enough to test the resolve of the Birmingham back-line.

Paunović made his first change in the 70th minute when George Pușcaș replaced Méïté as the Royals searched to find a decisive goal to take the points.

But against the run of play, Birmingham took the lead for the second time in the match in the 72nd minute. Dean was first to meet João’s header following a corner and looped a header into the far corner past Rafael from 12 yards out.

Ovie Ejaria then came on immediately after the goal in place of Laurent.

Reading came close to grabbing an equaliser 10 minutes from time when Etheridge parried out a well-controlled half volley from Olise, and managed to claw the ball away from Pușcaș, who was looking to latch onto the rebound.

Despite their dominance on the ball, Reading couldn’t find the breakthrough to take anything from the game as they fell to defeat.

Reading host Queens Park Rangers at the Madejski Stadium on Saturday (3pm).

Birmingham City: Etheridge, Colin, Dean (c), Roberts, Pedersen, Gardner, Harper, Halilovic, Bela, Hogan, Jutkiewicz

Subs: Prieto, Friend, Seddon, Sunjic, San Jose, McGree, Sanchez, Leko, Cosgrove



Reading: Rafael, Richards, Holmes, Moore (c), Yiadom, McIntyre, Laurent, Semedo, Olise, Méïté, João

Subs: Southwood, Esteves, Gibson, Rinomhota, Tetek, Ejaria, Aluko, Baldock, Pușcaș

Goals: Jutkiewicz 4′, Méïté 35′, Dean 72′