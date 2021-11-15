Birthday celebrations for Tuesday Stroke Club

Tuesday Stroke Club members celebrated their 39th Birthday earlier this month with a party.

Organised by the group’s leader Patsy Hawkins for the 20+ members, the special Birthday Lunch was at the Pinewood Bar & Cafe on the Old Wokingham Road, near Crowthorne.

“After all this time,” Patsy said, “it’s lovely to get together for our anniversary celebration”.

Patsy thanked Pinewood’s owner Pauline Jordan and her team “for the delicious home-cooked lunch, and for cutting our candle-lit birthday cake”.

The cake, which had been baked and decorated for the special day by Club friend Claire Anderson, was packed into ‘goody bags’ for the guests to take with them.

One of the lunch guests was local Rotarian Peter von Bergen.

Peter, a Stroke sufferer himself undertook his 2021 Community Challenge in January on #StrokePreventionDay to Cycle (mostly exercise bike), Row (on his Pilates machine), and Walk more than 500 miles.

Peter said: “My goal was 500 miles and to raise £1,000. Well, with 600 miles on the clock, my generous supporters had donated £1,050 which I was delighted to give the Tuesday Stroke Club.”

On behalf of the Club, Patsy thanked Peter. “Your very generous donation has made such a difference to us. We were able to re-open the club in August at our new venue and the members are so happy to be able to meet up again and wanted to thank you in person.”

The Tuesday Stroke Club is now getting together on the first and third Tuesdays of each month at the Methodist Church Hall, Shepherds Lane in Bracknell.

Patsy said: “We’re pleased to be able to meet here. It has ample parking, easy access for wheelchairs, disabled facilities, and the large hall means we can keep our members safe.”

Peter is a member of Easthampstead Rotary Club which currently meets fortnightly at The Coppid Beech Hotel on the Wokingham / Bracknell ‘border’ to have fun together, welcome guest speakers and progress their community projects, most of which are local.

New members are welcome. For details, call Peter on 01344 526 424 or visit https://www.facebook.com/easthampsteadrotaryclub/