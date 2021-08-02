Wokingham.Today

Biscuit Factory opens in Reading, fusing food, films and fine beer

by Phil Creighton
Reading Biscuit Factory
Reading Biscuit Factory has opened in the Broad Street Mall, and has three cinema screens

READING’S famous beer, bulbs and biscuits has been refreshed for the 21st century thanks to a new town centre venue. 

The former Argos store in the Broad Street Mall has been converted into Reading Biscuit Factory, a three-screen cinema and event space, complete with a live performance space, a community hub and a bar, food kiosks and a coffee shop. 

The cinema will feature a mixture of blockbusters and indie films. On the opening slate are titles such as Nomadland, Summer of Soul, Limbo, Another Round, I Never Cry and Deerskin.

The team behind The Biscuit Factory say that some of the films will be ones that people would have previously had to travel to London to see. 

There will also be screenings from the National Theatre, ballet and opera. 

Reading Biscuit Factory
Reading Biscuit Factory boasts a bar and a coffee shop and will host live performances Picture: Will Pryce

Regular events include a comedy club and the venue is open for private hire. 

The venue will offer memberships with benefits including three free cinema tickets, off-peak prices at peak times and 10% discount on food and drink. There is also a three-month trial of a streaming service MUBI. 

The Reading Biscuit Factory is the second venue from Really Local Group.    

Preston Benson, founder of Really Local Group, said: “After nearly four years and three lockdowns, we are proud to launch the Reading Biscuit Factory at Broad Street Mall. 

“We can’t wait to show the residents of Reading and the surrounding communities our beautiful venue, as well as share more details around our exciting cultural programme. 

“There will be something for everyone at Reading Biscuit Factory.”

Reading Biscuit Factory
Reading Biscuit Factory has a bar area and there will be a live performance space

The venue is open from 9am daily, with film screenings starting from 11am, with doors closing at 11.30pm.  

For more details, log on to readingbiscuitfactory.co.uk

Editor of The Wokingham Paper, and has worked in local journalism for more than 20 years including the Wokingham Times, Bracknell Standard and Reading Evening Post. He's also written for computer magazines, The Baptist Times and, to his delight and probably not yours, interviewed several Doctor Whos.

