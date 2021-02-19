Wokingham.Today

Bishop of Reading joins call for people to have coronavirus vaccine

Bishop Olivia
Bishop Olivia Graham. Photo: Steven Buckley

THE BISHOP of Reading – and one of her predecessors – has added her voice to a campaign urging people to have the coronavirus vaccine. 

The clergy have joined forces to back the NHS #GiveHope campaign, which also calls on communities to seek accurate information on the vaccines.

There are concerns that some people, particularly from ethnic minorities, don’t trust the jabs. This, they say, means that younger age-groups may be less likely to roll up their sleeves when the time comes. 

As part of their support, Bishop Olivia, the Rt Revd Stephen Cottrell, Archbishop of York, and the Rt Revd Steven Croft, the Bishop of Oxford, feature in a video setting out their views. 

The #GiveHope campaign aims are to Have a conversation, Offer information, Practical support, and Engage and share

The united churches campaign is being convened by YourNeighbour.org in collaboration with the Government and the NHS.

