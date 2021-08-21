Black-box buses sees firm shortlisted for award

SAFE driving and black boxes might sound like the preserve of new drivers, but Reading Buses might receive an award for theirs.

Along with fleet technology company MiX Telematics, their joint entry as been shortlisted for a fleet safety partnership award at the UK Fleet Champions Awards 2021.

It is understood the judges will be looking for innovative partnerships that are of mutual benefit and deliver the greatest impact on road-risk reduction.

Reading Buses and MiX Telematics have introduced new technology called Power BI dashboard to better look at results along with careful employee management, and it is this that the judges are deliberating on.

This has resulted in a 30% improvement in driver safety score in nine months; a 50% reduction in non-fault collisions; a 35% increase in the number of green score drivers who have very-few-to-zero safety events recorded in eight months.

The winners will be announced at an online ceremony held on Thursday, September 23.

Robert Williams, chief executive officer of Reading Buses, said the system is a great way of showing to customers that the buses are safe.

“Using an outstanding combination of the innovative MiX Telematics technology, which is similar to the black box you can get for your car, and involving people to win hearts and minds, have shown we can make buses safer,” he said.

The category in which Reading Buses and MiX Telematics have been shortlisted recognises partnerships that deliver outstanding results to improve fleet safety.

“We have improved our already impressive safety record with better driver safety, reduced non-fault collisions and increased the number of green score drivers who have very-few-to-zero safety events on the MiX system,” said Robert.

“To be shortlisted with large companies such as Fleetmaster/British Gas and Jacobs/ADT is an amazing recognition.”

The news was welcomed by Richard Adams, sales director at MiX Telematics Europe, who said it was a pleasant surprise.

“We have been working in close partnership for over six years, successfully focusing on reducing road risk and increased passenger comfort,” he said.

“It is always a delight working with Laurence Jenkins and the rest of the Reading Buses team who have a very forward-thinking attitude to ongoing safety and business improvements.”