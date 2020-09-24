Black Lives Matter: Council leader reaffirms his desire for Wokingham to anti-racism and says his views have been ‘misconstrued’

A PHOTO taken for Wokingham.Today was the subject of a question from two residents at the virtual meeting of Wokingham Borough Council’s Executive, held on Thursday, September 24.

At the Black Lives Matter rally at Elms Field held in August, politicians from Liberal Democrat, Conservative and Women’s Equality parties and town and borough councils, came together to show support for the rally. Before the meeting started, they posed for a picture, at the request of Wokingham.Today.

Originally, this was to be with a flag that said Black Lives Matter and would have been similar to a photo taken in July for Wokingham Pride. However, this upset some of those gathered, who were angry with Cllr John Halsall’s comments earlier in the year.

Arya Babollah said: “Knowing what you have said about Black Lives Matter, what were you thinking when you tried to commandeer a Black Lives Matter banner for your photo ops at the BLM protest against for what you said and stand for in Elms Field in August?”

Responding, Cllr Halsall said: “As the Leader of the Council, I have a duty to all residents, to understand their views, and do everything in my power to ensure the Council upholds its equalities duties.”

He added: “My previous comments about Black Lives Matter have been misconstrued, although I accept, they may have been open to an interpretation that I did not intend. I also wish to acknowledge that there is always space for all of us, including myself, to educate ourselves and grow in our understanding of each other.”

Wokingham Borough Council was, he continued, an organisation committed to anti-racism and celebrated diversity while promoting equality.

“If there is an area in which we are deficient in these aims we wish to know it, to address it if we can and create a better quality of life for all our residents”

Cllr Halsall continued: “I came to England as a boy speaking little English and suffered prejudice and abuse because of my origins and speech. In the fifties those prejudices were very real.

“Black Lives Matter is an idea, a philosophy, a moral code and a movement. The idea, philosophy and moral code are central to what we believe we are and I am.”

Responding to the question directly, he said: “I did not commandeer the flag as you suggest, in fact I was invited to join my Council colleagues who were holding the flag, when an individual in a mask snatched their Flag from them and ran away.

“I was saddened to witness this as it lowered the tone of what was otherwise a peaceful and powerful event.

“And so, I fear that you have been misinformed about this incident.”

A similar question was posed by resident Tracey Stone, who wanted to know: “You have made statements on national television and made postings on your Facebook page which could appear racist and has spread fear, alarm and distress to many people of all ethnicities, but particularly black residents, living in Wokingham and Districts.

“As the leader of a public body, why did you do this?

“If any comments that I have made have been offensive to anybody then, once again, I apologise unreservedly. That was never my intention; rather by reaching out we had hoped to bring residents together.”

He added: “I have never made statements on national television. There was a piece which was selectively extracted from an Executive meeting mixed in a feature on South Today.

“My postings on Facebook were not racist and indeed I have gone to great lengths to clarify any possibility of misunderstanding or misinterpretation. I have also apologised if I have inadvertently caused offence amongst any community; I would never knowingly do so.

“Unfortunately, your question is phrased in a way which is incorrect and mischaracterises my words and actions.”

Neither Mr Babollah nor Ms Stone was able to connect to the meeting at the time their questions were asked, so they were read out by Cllr Halsall. They were unable to ask a supplementary question as a result of the technology failure.