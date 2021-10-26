Blackfield & Langley 4-2 Wokingham & Emmbrook: Sumas crash out of FA Vase

WOKINGHAM & EMMBROOK’s journey in the FA Vase came to an end in the first-round after they were beaten away at Blackfield & Langley.

It was the Sumas that made an initial approach first but Blackfield soon turned that around and Rafa Gerson da Costa found the back of the net in the second minute to give the hosts a fast start to the cup tie.

After the restart, Sumas made an approach to Blackfield’s goal but Amadeus Skrzyniarz collected the ball and pumped it up into Sumas’ half to Ali Zintany. Sean Woodward sent the ball up-field and Ollie Noyes made enough ground to send a cross into the box and Skryzniarz made a bold dive to claim the ball.

However, in the 11th minute, James Clark managed to claw back the equaliser for Sumas to put them firmly back into the contest.

Blackfield gained the ball several times from inaccurate passes but were also susceptible to some good tackles by Sumas in midfield.

Ollie Noyes combined with Brandon Curtis but Blackfield regained the ball and reached the goal area, with the ball was nicely placed for a shot, but Jake White sent it behind for a corner kick.

Rafa Gerson da Costa went on one of his wing sprints but Dan Carter and Sean Woodward thwarted that attack to keep the scores level.

Brandon Curtis managed to take the lead for Sumas in the 35th minute as they managed to overturn their one-goal deficit.

The ball dropped to the feet of Curtis who had a simple tap in after Carter’s shot was parried out by the keeper.

Domenico Panesar-Dower sent a cross to Ali Zintany but the latter missed the target.

As the break approached, Blackwood provided a late shock in the half as the game took another twist to make it level once again in the 44th minute.

A free-kick to Blackfield soon after the interval but Dan Carter gained control of the ball and forced a corner kick which Skryzyniarz kept his eye on the ball emerging to punch the ball away from immediate danger, and Sumas were able to counter attack and the ensuing attempt went over the crossbar.

However, Dom Panesar-Dower scored a third goal to put Blackfield back in front just before the hour mark as Woodward was beaten by a fine strike.

A foul in the penalty area then gave the home side the chance to take a two-goal advantage for the first time in the match and Blackfield’s Ali Zintany obliged as he got on the score sheet to make it 4-2.

Sean Woodward made another fantastic save plus two more in the following minute to keep Wokingham in the tie.

The hosts seemed to increase the tempo and their fitness bad already begun to reflect on the game.

This did not deter Sumas from trying harder but two goals to draw in the short time remaining.

Getting a chance to break to the other end Sumas, watched as the ball missed the goal. Blackfield’s Harvey Joe Bertrand hit one over the crossbar and Curtis with a corner left Sumas faring no better.

Woodward made a superb save at his end, and a similarly superb save was made by Skryzyniarz for Blackfield as the match ended in favour of the hosts

Wokingham & Emmbrook: Woodward (GK), Robson, O’Connell, Tull, White (c), Commuskey, Clark, Carter, Scope, Curtis, Noyes. Substitutes: Tuttle, McDermaid, Mullen.

Goals: da Costa 2’, Clark 11’, Carter 36’, 44’, Panesar-Dower 59’, Zintany 70’ (pen)

By Arthur Strand