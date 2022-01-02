Blandy & Blandy gives more than £11,000 to local NHS charities

A READING based law firm has made a festive donation to two charities working for the NHS.

Both Royal Berks Charity and Babies in Buscot Support (BIBS) have been gifted £2,000 in the run-up to Christmas, taking the total amount donated by Blandy & Blandy in the past year to more than £11,000.

The firm’s chairman, Nick Burrows, said the money was the company’s way of sharing “an enormous thank you” to NHS staff and keyworkers at this time.

“Before the pandemic, colleagues chose to adopt two fantastic NHS charities at the heart of our community and we are very proud to be supporting the Royal Berks Charity and Babies in Buscot Support (BIBS),” he said. “We look forward to continuing to work with both charities over the next two years.”

And the funds have been welcomed by the charities, both based out of the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Craven Road.

Sarah Critchley, chief executive at Babies in Buscot Support, said: “I would like to warmly thank our friends at Blandy & Blandy for their generous donation this festive period.

“As part of our three-year partnership, the firm has now donated over £11,000 to its two adopted charities – an incredible sum.

“The funds received are enough to fund more than one whole year of support from BIBS’ Professional Family Support Practitioner – an independent source of emotional and practical support for parents and families of premature and sick new born babies on Buscot Ward.

“Merry Christmas to all the staff and clients of Blandy and Blandy who make this generosity possible.”

And Jo Warrior, charity director at the Royal Berks Charity, added: “On behalf of all at Royal Berks Charity, I would like to wish everyone at Blandy and Blandy a very happy Christmas.

“Thank you for your ongoing support throughout 2021; it has made a huge difference to our patients and staff and we can’t wait to continue working with you in 2022.”

If you would like to make a donation to either or both charities, please donate to the Royal Berks Charity and/or Babies in Buscot Support (BIBS).

