Blandy & Blandy invites training contract applications

A LAW firm is inviting applications for its trainee solicitors placements.

Blandy & Blandy, which has offices in Reading and Henley, says the scheme starts in September next year, but applications need to be in place by February 11.

Applicants must have completed – or expect to – the Legal Practice Course (LPC) and meet some additional requirements to be considered.

The company says it is recognised as a top tier firm in both Chambers UK Guide and The Legal 500, and the firm’s success has also been reflected through a series of awards and nominations.

Emma Ford, a current trainee solicitor at the firm, said: “I was attracted to the breadth of expertise that the firm has to offer, which would provide me with a well-rounded and high quality training experience.

“As a trainee, I have had hands-on experience in a variety of departments, undertaking a growing level of responsibility whilst under the supervision of very supportive colleagues.

“As I reach the final stages of my training contract, I can look back on a very rewarding period of training with Blandy & Blandy and I feel fully prepared for the next stage of my career as a solicitor.”

Fellow trainee solicitor Ed Giles added: “Blandy & Blandy is a truly full service firm which gives trainees the freedom to experience a wide variety of quality work.”

For further information or to apply, visit www.blandy.co.uk